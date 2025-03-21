Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $112,454,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 155.6% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after acquiring an additional 693,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $61,238,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $52,414,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,178,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

