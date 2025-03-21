Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Stock Price

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSCS opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Heart Test Laboratories will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

