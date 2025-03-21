Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

DX opened at $14.09 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,092,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 136,776 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

