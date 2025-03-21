EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $50.13 Average PT from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several analysts have commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.72. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 221.25%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

