TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.91. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

