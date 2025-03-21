iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ICAD opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.95.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

