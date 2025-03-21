iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
iCAD Price Performance
ICAD opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.95.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
