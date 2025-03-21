Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FDFF)

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Price Performance
Shares of FDFF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16.
About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF
