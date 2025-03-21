Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FDFF)

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Shares of FDFF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16.

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

