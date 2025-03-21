Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2945 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 10.8% increase from Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

SCABY remained flat at C$11.55 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.02. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of C$11.35 and a 1 year high of C$16.50.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

