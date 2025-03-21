Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2945 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 10.8% increase from Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
SCABY remained flat at C$11.55 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.02. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of C$11.35 and a 1 year high of C$16.50.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
