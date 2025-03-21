AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.07). 613,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,012,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.05).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,949.17). Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About AVI Global Trust

Established in 1889, the Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.

Unique

A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.

Diversified

A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.

Engaged

Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.

Active

Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.

Global

Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.

