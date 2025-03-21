Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NRES traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.
About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF
