Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NRES traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

