Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Kobe Steel Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

About Kobe Steel

(Get Free Report)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.