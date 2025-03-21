Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 120,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 432,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
