iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.