Financial Contrast: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) versus Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 10.47% 9.86% 5.79% MiMedx Group 23.86% 26.21% 18.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stevanato Group and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 MiMedx Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.56%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and MiMedx Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.10 billion 5.97 $157.62 million €0.48 ($0.52) 45.33 MiMedx Group $348.88 million 3.37 $58.23 million $0.28 28.46

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Stevanato Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company’s patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company’s products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.