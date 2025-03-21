SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE S opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,477 shares of company stock worth $6,254,346. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.