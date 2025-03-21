Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 11,374 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,427,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
VNQI stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
