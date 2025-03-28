Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.49.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
