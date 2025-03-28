Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

