Personal Group (LON:PGH) Price Target Raised to GBX 316 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 209 ($2.71) to GBX 316 ($4.09) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PGH stock opened at GBX 247.96 ($3.21) on Tuesday. Personal Group has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.79. The company has a market capitalization of £76.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personal Group will post 19.0753425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

