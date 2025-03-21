Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 76,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

