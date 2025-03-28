Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

Featured Stories

