International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN) Shares Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 69,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 34,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62.

About International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V)

(Get Free Report)

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.