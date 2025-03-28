Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Stock Price Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

