374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells $19,319.16 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 45,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $19,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,342,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,834.04. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Yaacov Nagar sold 12,436 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $5,223.12.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Yaacov Nagar sold 144,860 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $62,289.80.

On Monday, February 3rd, Yaacov Nagar sold 212,120 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $103,938.80.

On Friday, January 24th, Yaacov Nagar sold 900 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $531.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Yaacov Nagar sold 19,772 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $11,665.48.

On Thursday, January 16th, Yaacov Nagar sold 300 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $189.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $38,598.84.

On Friday, January 10th, Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $47,307.60.

374Water Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 171,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.01. 374Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 374Water

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 374Water by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 374Water by 324.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 95,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 299.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 20.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in 374Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 469,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

