Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declines By 51.7%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 127,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

