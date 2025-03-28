Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declines By 51.7%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 127,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $25.69.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
