iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 57.8% in March

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

