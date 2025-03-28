abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.54 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.39 ($0.64). Approximately 438,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 469,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.62).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £136.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.38.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX 3.62 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 239.66%.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

