Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Corbion Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSNVY remained flat at $22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Corbion has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.56.
Corbion Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corbion
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.