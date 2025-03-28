Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CSNVY remained flat at $22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Corbion has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

