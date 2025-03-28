Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €15.30 ($16.63) and last traded at €15.24 ($16.57). Approximately 30,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.18 ($16.50).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $272.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

