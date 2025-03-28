XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Trading 23.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report) rose 23.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

XXL Energy Trading Up 23.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

About XXL Energy

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

