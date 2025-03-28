Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €146.30 ($159.02) and last traded at €145.50 ($158.15). 15,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €139.80 ($151.96).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €150.94.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

