Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €1.59 ($1.73) and last traded at €1.58 ($1.72). 6,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.54 ($1.67).

The stock has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

