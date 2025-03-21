Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,843. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.7 %

AXON opened at $558.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.60.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

