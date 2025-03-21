iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

