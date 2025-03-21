Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $220,014.60 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $220,014.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,190.60. This trade represents a 50.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVO stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 148,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

