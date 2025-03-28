Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 10,624 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $210,036.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,171.94. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $604,686.90.

On Thursday, March 6th, Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $305,680.64.

On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of S traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 2,779,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,486. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

