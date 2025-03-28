Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,899 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,774,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $13.59 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

