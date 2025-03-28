Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baozun were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 2,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 150,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth $353,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 29.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth $175,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of BZUN opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.39. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

