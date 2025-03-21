Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Decreases By 14.8%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.30. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

