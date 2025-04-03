Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.740–0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.3 million-$636.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.2 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.760 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Guess? Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 3,262,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess? has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

