Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.4 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.07-1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

SLP stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 353,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,221. The company has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

