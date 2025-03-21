Signaturefd LLC Has $480,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 94.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

