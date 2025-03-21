SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 253,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

