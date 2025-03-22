MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $14.80. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.