BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,901,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BCAT opened at $14.64 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.
