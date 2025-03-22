Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,022 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Terex worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

