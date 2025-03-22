Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 2,960 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $46,195,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 315,640 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $4,030,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.