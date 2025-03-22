Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,082 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HR shares. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

