Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,430 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

OSIS stock opened at $193.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.