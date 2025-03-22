Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,282 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
