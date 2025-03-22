Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.28. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1,830,387 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 321,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

